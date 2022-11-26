Lagos uses 16 innovative strategies to combat violence against women and girls

The Lagos State Government has started the 16 Days of Activism to rid the State of the problem of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence through its Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency.

The State Government is kicking off the 16 Days of Activism with 16 pivotal ways to ameliorate and address the thorny issues of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence that individuals and communities are faced with, a resultant impact that in most cases is devastating to the good, according to a statement released by the Executive Secretary Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Mrs. TitiLola Vivour-Adeniyi.

“Today, each of the 16 Days of Activism will be saddled with a New hope to be given by the Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu. Some of the activities earmarked for the 16 days activities include: Advocacy Walk in Epe; Engagement of 3000 children on preventing Child Abuse; Door to door community engagements; Market fiestas, and engagement of the youth

“We would also use this opportunity to showcase the different interventions of the State, under the able leadership of Governor Sanwo OLU. Some of these include, the provision of shelter for survivors of domestic violence, the launch of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Trust finds, the provision of 24/7 access to free legal, psychosocial, rescue, and Counselling services, not forgetting the launch of the Sexual Intervention Trust Fund which now provides access to FREE medical attention to survivors of Domestic and sexual violence at designated Government facilities.

“We use this medium to reiterate the State Government’s zero tolerance for all forms of Sexual and Gender Based Violence and urge anybody experiencing any form of GBV to break the silence and report any concern to the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency via the toll-free line- 08000 333 333.

According to her, the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs through 10 December, Human Rights Day

“At the DSVA, we believe that preventive measures are the most efficient ways of addressing Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) issues. To this end, we embark on several advocacy programs, which aim at reducing SGBV to at least a barest minimum. The Agency will be leveraging on the global annual 16 days of activism for the elimination of violence against women, to heighten awareness on the issues of Gender-Based Violence in the state through several community engagement programs.”

She added that the Agency provides an opportunity for survivors and third parties to report cases of Domestic and Sexual Violence in Lagos State and these reported cases are tackled swiftly through the teamwork of Ministries, Department and partner Agencies, Gender-Based Violence Case Managers, the Police, Non-Governmental Organizations, Psychologists, Rescue team, Social Welfare, Health-care workers and the Judiciary.