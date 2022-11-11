Lagos would prosecute artisans discovered on unlicensed construction sites

Yesterday, the Lagos State Government announced that, following its building control rules, it would start prosecuting artisans found on illegal building projects.

The move is intended to address the state’s ongoing problem with building collapse, according to Arc. Gbolahan Owoduni Oki, General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), who made this announcement in Ikeja on Day Two of the agency’s internal training.

Repositioning LASBCA for enhanced service delivery was the topic of the training.

He emphasized the necessity for carpenters, plumbers, welders, and bricklayers to adhere to the rules of the construction code and ensure that building collapse is unheard of in Lagos.

Oki asked all interested parties to work to improve the built environment’s building quality.

He bemoaned the fact that construction collapses frequently occurred as a result of professionals’ irresponsibility, who turned over their supervision responsibilities to the artisans because they had duties at other sites.

The workshop’s subject, according to the LASBCA director, shows a commitment to go beyond just providing top-notch services. in terms of delivery and relationships with the general public, but also to fulfill the agency’s original objective.

He listed the following as examples: building control in all its forms, approving the start of construction, inspecting the different stages of building construction, confirming the general contractor’s all risk and building insurance policy, issuing a certificate of completion and fitness for habitation and identification, and removing distressed and non-conforming buildings.

He said: “Let us work together. When you see something, say something. Many lives have gone, and we cannot get them back. Any demolished building can be replaced, but we cannot replace lives. We need support from artisans and developers. We expect to hear how you think, we should do better, and we will tell you what the law says.”

“Now, our law is going to be enforced in totality. Any artisan found on unapproved sites will be arrested. Before that, there will be warnings and discussions, but we need your cooperation.”