Lai Oso: Remains interred amidst stream of eulogies

The remains of the renowned Mass Communication scholar, Professor Lai Oso, were interred on Friday at Sagamu, Ogun State with family, friends, colleagues and the general public extolling his virtues.

The interment was preceded by a funeral service held at the Royal Hall, Akarigbo Palace, Sagamu, Ogun State.

At the occasion, many, representing different spheres of life took turn to speak on what Professor Oso represented.

Beyond the general consensus that he was a scholar of global phenomenon, Oso was largely described as a very kind personality who served as a ladder which many climbed to greatness.

Represented by former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya, Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, praised him for his contributions to education in Nigeria and the world in general.

He applauded him for his hardwork and kindness.

The well attended occasion was particularly graced by scholars from Lagos State University, LASU, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, MAPOLY, and other institutions of higher learning across the country.

Journalists and former students of the late professor also turned out in multitude to bid him goodbye.

Some of the kind words about the late scholar read:

Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo:

Prof Oso was an amiable man, an embodiment of humility, a doyen of communication who was a father and mentor to many people all over the world. Prof. Oso was an academic icon who always had a kind smile for everyone he encountered.

Hon Justice Mobolaji A. Ojo, Pioneer president (Emeritus), Ogun State Customary Court of Appeal:

Lai Oso (as he fondly liked to call himself), was simplicity personified. He was an accomplished educator in every sense of the word. A profound, insightful and prodigious scholar, a quintessential communication expert, impressively analytical, and an amazing orator. His fidelity to his chosen career was beyond reproach; his quest for and pursuit of academic excellence knew no bounds. Even the sky could not limit his hunger and thirst for knowledge. A bright star has indeed fallen from Nigeria’s Communication firmament.

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (Ogun State Chapter):

Prof Lai Oso, was a great mentor to many successful Public Relations practitioners across the country, as well as other professionals in Mass Communication and its allied fields. His prolific exploits in the academia and indomitable contributions to the body of knowledge have impacted generations and will surely remain indelible.

Association of Mass Communication Students Alumni (AMACOSA)

As an entity, we have lost a great gem. Our encyclopedia of communication and media studies, our ever-ready ‘human google’; our ‘no subscription’ library is set ablaze; our academic General died in the theatre of war. No doubt, “pressure ti wa” in all areas of our interest – academic and industry. The town and the gown are mourning the passage of a colossus.

NewMailNG reports that the burial programme started on Tuesday with a Special Session of Tribute at the Lagos State University, LASU, on Tuesday.

The session which was held at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, LASU, with the Dean, Faculty of Communication and Media Studies, Professor Sunday Olayinka Alawode as the host witnessed a shower of praises on the late professor.

On Wednesday, the programme, featured “Prof. Lai Oso: A Day of Tributes”, in Abeokuta Ogun State, by Communication Schools; Ogun State NUJ; Ogun NIPR; Media Houses; Colleagues etc.

The programme was held at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, MAPOLY, Abeokuta Ogun State.

On Thursday, a wake keep was held at Mercy Hall, Sagamu.

Oso, former Dean, School of Communication Studies, Lagos State University, LASU, died at the age of 67, in an auto-crash along Ore-Sagamu Expressway on his way from Abaraka, Delta State on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

He was an external examiner at the Department of Mass Communication, Delta State University.