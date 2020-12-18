Lai speaks on release of Kankara schoolboys, says ‘We moved with speed’

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says the government of President Muhammadu Buhari reacts swiftly when the need arises.

Speaking on the release of the students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina, at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, Mohammed said there is no country that does not face security challenges.

He said the Buhari administration handled abduction of students better than the previous government.

Mohammed said the Buhari administration would do everything possible to prevent a recurrence of these abductions, adding that the government is working to ensure that the remaining abducted students of Chibok, Borno state and Dapchi, Yobe state, are brought back home.

“The release of these school boys is a testament to the importance that this administration attaches to the security and safety of all Nigerians,” the minister said.

“There is no government in the world that will not face the challenges of security at one time or another.

“No government in the world is immune to terrorist attacks. What stands any government out is the way and manner it responds to such challenges.

“We also make bold to say that we have moved with speed and determination each time we have faced the challenge of school abductions, and the results attest to this.

“Each time this has happened, we have always accepted responsibility, rather than being in denial. And that has made all the difference in whether or not the abducted school children have been recovered.”

The minister expressed dismay that some Nigerians “denigrated” the government and country over the Kankara incident.

He also taunted those campaigning for the release of the schoolboys, asking them to go back home.

“We hope those who have started trading and politicking with the hashtag ‘BringBackOurBoys’ can now go home, as our boys have been brought back, even before their dubious campaign could take off,” he said.