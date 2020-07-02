Lalong goes into isolation as commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau, and other members of the state executive council, have gone into self-isolation after Abe Aku, commissioner for commerce and industry, tested positive for COVID-19.

Dan Manjang, commissioner for information and communication, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.

According to him, Lalong also ordered members of the council to get tested for COVID-19.

“Based on the Governor’s directive specimens of the Commisioners are to be taken and forwarded to the COVID-19 Laboratory at The National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI), Vom for testing,” Manjang said.

“During the period and pending the outcome of the results, members of the public are advised to be guided by unnecessary visits to members of the State Executive Council while they isolate. This action is to not only prevent possible spread of the disease, but also show leadership by example.”

The commissioner added that Lalong and his family members had earlier tested negative for the virus, and urged people in the state to submit their samples for testing as this “will reveal the rate of infection and facilitate treatment to save lives”.

“The Governor hopes that by this act, members of the public will be more encouraged to make themselves available for testing, while at the same time obeying the COVID-19 protocols of wearing face masks, social distancing, hand washing and the use of alcohol based sanitizers,” he added.

He also urged members of the public to ensure that they adhere to the safety rules on containing the pandemic, while those found guilty of violating the measures “will be arrested and prosecuted”.