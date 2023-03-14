Landlord dies after female tenant drag him with his manhood

A 33 – year old single lady identified as Ifeoma Ossai has landed in police net after killing her 50-year old landlord, Monday Surulere Oladele, with his manhood over disagreement arising from electricity bill.

it was learnt that Ms Ifeoma Ossai who was said to be irked during an ensuing argument over the light bill allegedly thrust both hands into her landlord’s private part, grabbed the manhood and used the ‘joy stick’ to pull him about until he slumped to the ground unconscious.

The police spokesman in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi who confirmed this on Tuesday, stating that the landlord was quickly taken to the State General Hospital Ota for emergency medical attention but the doctor on duty at the health facility confirmed him dead.

Oyeyemi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police(SP), said the suspect was, however, nabbed after one Olaleye Taiwo reported the incident to Sango Ota divisional police headquarters.

The police spokesman added that the Divisional Police Officer( DPO) for Sango Ota division, CSP Saleh Dahiru, dispatched detectives to the scene, had the suspect arrested and subsequently taken into custody for investigation.

Oyeyemi states, “The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Sango Ota divisional headquarters by one Olaleye Taiwo, who reported that his brother, Monday Oladele has a disagreement with his tenant over the payment of electricity bill, and in the process, the said tenant grabbed the manhood of the deceased and dragged him with it.

“The landlord fell unconsciously on the ground and he was rushed to General Hospital, Ota where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead.

Upon the report, the DPO Sango ota division, CSP Saleh Dahiru, quickly led his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested and taken to custody for investigation.

“On interrogation, the suspect claimed that the deceased asked her to pay for electricity bill, but she insisted that until water is directly connected to her apartment as promised by the landlord before she packed in she will not pay the electricity or any other utility bill.

“This led to a scuffle between them consequence upon which the suspect grabbed the manhood of the deceased and dragged him with it.

“The deceased subsequently slumped, and he was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead by doctor on duty. The corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, has given directive for transfer of the suspect to Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.