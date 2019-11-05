LASTMA announces partial closure of Apongbon road inward Eko bridge

The Lagos state traffic management authority (LASTMA) has announced partial closure of some sections of Apongbon road inward Eko Bridge from Thursday.

The agency said the advisory is necessary as construction work will be carried out around the route.

“There will be road repair and resurfacing of some sections of Apongbon road inwards Eko Bridge from Thursday, November 7,” the advisory read.

“Therefore, motorists are advised to make use of the following routes to ease congestion and improve travel time.”

According to it, motorists from Marina Bridge should take UBA roundabout to Elegbata and connect Eko Bridge through Ejalonibu ramp.

It said that motorists from Ebute-Ero to Ebute-Ero Police Post can connect Idumota to Ijora Olopa by LAWMA Office and link Eko Bridge.

The travel advisory urged motorists to use Carter Bridge to Iddo- Oyingbo – Herbert Macaulay to Jibowu to Ikorodu Road or Empire to Moshalasi to Surulere/or Mushin.

According to it, motorists from Ahmadu Bello Way/Ozumba Mbadiwe Road can use Onikan to underpass opposite Muson Centre to Obalende Bridge and connect 3rd Mainland Bridge.

The statement added that motorists could also use Obalende bridge to Ilubirin and connect Ebute-Ero (make a right turn before Adeniji-Adele interchange) to Carter Bridge to Ijora- Olopa by LAWMA Office to Eko Bridge.

It said that motorists could also use Carter Bridge to Oyingbo to Herbert Macaulay to Adekunle to 3rd Mainland Bridge as well as Herbert Macaulay to Jibowu to Ikorodu Road or Empire to Moshalasi to Surulere / or Mushin.

LASTMA assured that traffic management will be deployed to strategic points and alternative routes.