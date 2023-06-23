LASU among most sought-after varsities, says Fayemi after receiving honorary doctorate

Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti, has commended Lagos State University (LASU) as one of the “most sought after” higher institutions of learning in the country.

Fayemi spoke on Thursday after he was conferred with an honorary doctor of letters degree at LASU’s 26th convocation ceremony.

The former Ekiti governor praised the institution’s quality and standards as one of the best in Nigeria.

He also eulogised the late Lateef Jakande, a former governor of Lagos, for the “vision and foresight” to establish LASU, which has gone to “prove sceptics wrong”.

“A cursory glance at the latest University Webometric Survey indicates that, in terms of quality and standard, Lagos State University ranks amongst the most sought-after in the country,” Fayemi said.

“Forty years after, the sceptics have been proved wrong. For this, one must commend the vision and foresight of the political leaders at the time, exemplified by the incomparable LKJ, the late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.

“The LOOBO (for Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Bendel, and Ogun) states also established similar universities in Ogun, Ondo, and Bendel, thereby pioneering the establishment of state universities, much like the regional universities in Ife, Nsukka, and Zaria founded by the regional governments in the 1960s.

“One must also commend the diligence and passion put into the growth and development of the university by successive governors.”

LASU also conferred honorary doctorates on Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu, and Babatunde Fashola, former minister of works, among others.

Aminat Yusuf became the first undergraduate in LASU’s history to get a 5.0 CGPA.

Consequently, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos state, gifted the student the sum of N10 million to celebrate the feat.