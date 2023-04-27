Law and order approach not enough to diminish crime, says ICPC chair

Bolaji Owasanoye, chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), says the law and order approach is not enough to reduce crime.

Owasanoye spoke in Abuja on Thursday during a training held for chief executive officers (CEOs).

He cautioned CEOs of public agencies on the implication of negative decisions taken while in office.

“The aims of criminal punishment is not just punishment, there is deterrence and there is reform as well. We have seen not just in Nigeria, but in many countries that the law and order approach alone is not effective to diminish crime,” he said.

“Especially when you are dealing with corruption to stabilise the polity. So, there are prevention measures but more critical is the need for behaviour change.

“If people change their approach to issues, then of course, there will be a marked improvement in the outcomes.”

He said no matter how long it takes, one would be made to face the law for wrongdoings.

“You took a decision today and it wasn’t the best decision and you get out of that, some day, you will be called upon to answer it.”

The ICPC boss said CEOs are exposed to all kinds of pressure which are associated with the ecosystem and the mandates of their appointment.

“I do not understand how people will build careers in a particular field and are globally recognised as experts in their field and when they go to international conferences to present papers, the world listens. And such people, if they get appointed to head one small agency, they become something different,” he said.

“How can you ruin the career you built for over 30 to 40 years just because you are given an appointment to head an agency for a period of 4 to 8 years?”

Owasanoye added that paper qualification is not the most critical requirement for leading an agency, adding that it does not guarantee success.