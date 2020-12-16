Lawyer, four others arraigned for investment fraud in Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 arraigned Adesile Obasa, a lawyer; Temitope Akintunde, Fasuhanmi Omotayo, Batom Golden Links Service Ltd and Mekash Intergrated Ventures Limited before Justice Omolara Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court 12, Ibadan on 11-count charge, bordering on conspiracy, forgery, and obtaining money under false pretence

One of the charge reads: “That you, Temitope Akintunde, Adesile Obasa, Fasunhanmi Omotayo, Batom Golden Links Service limited and Mekash intergrated ventures limited on or about May, 2017 at Ibadan within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court with intent to defraud conspired to obtain money from several investors who invested the sum of (N2,400,000:00) Two Million Four Hundred Thousand Naira only for lottery in the company Batom Golden Links Service limited and Mekash Integrated Ventures under the false pretext of paying the investors monthly returns of 50% interest of money invested in the company which representations you knew to be false.”

They pleaded not guilty to the charges. The defence counsel applied orally for the defendants’ bail but prosecution counsel, Murtala Usman, opposed the application and asked for a trial date.

However, the court granted them bail in the sum of Two million and two sureties in like sum. The sureties are to provide valid means of identification which will be verified by the EFCC. The sureties must have evidence of landed property in Ibadan and submit their International passport with the court.

The judge adjourned the case till February 15, 2021 for commencement of trial.

Trouble started for the defendants following a petition from Pralarg International to the EFCC, alleging that Akintunde along with four others, sometime in 2017 approached the complainant to invest in the company with an agreement to pay 50% return to the investors at the end of every month.

In the course of investigations, the EFCC discovered that Obasa, who clams to be the chairman of the Young Lawyers Association, Oyo State chapter, prepared the agreement form given to the investors without carrying due diligence to verify the registration status of the company with the National Lottery Regulatory Commission.