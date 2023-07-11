Leaders should invest more in education, Malala says during visit to Borno

Malala Yousafza, a Nobel laureate, has asked political leaders to invest more in education and make it more accessible to all children.

Yousafzai, a Pakistani activist, was shot in the head by Taliban militants enforcing a ban on girl-child education in 2012.

On July 12, 2013, she delivered a powerful speech at the UN to mark her 16th birthday.

In 2014, the UN named July 12 Malala Day, in honour of her advocacy and support for girl-child education across the world.

Speaking on Tuesday during a visit to Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno, Malala said she was happy with her second visit to Maiduguri to propagate girl-child education.

“They (girls) are so determined, dedicated, and optimistic about a better future,” she said.

“I am celebrating 10 years of my UN speech and will be celebrating my 26 birthday tomorrow.

“Ever since my UN speech, I have been travelling to different countries around the world because I want to bring stories of other girls.

“People heard my story and realised how it is for one girl to have an education, so we want to remind the world to think of other millions of girls who do not have access to education.

“We need all leaders to invest in the education of the future generation, we need to ensure we are investing in innovative and digital ways to make education more accessible.”

“Education is the foundation of building a strong country, strong world giving it strong economy, peace, and stability.”

Amina Mohammed, UN deputy secretary-general, who led the delegation, lauded the Borno government’s efforts in rebuilding the state.

Mohammed added that the UN would take stock of the journey in the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs) on education and gender in September.

“We started this visit in Borno and will end the visit in Abuja where she (Malala) will meet many policymakers and activists she has nurtured or inspired,” she added.

Responding, Zulum commended the UN and Malala Foundation for their support for girl-child education in the state.

He noted that the foundation, among others, rehabilitated 27 classrooms and provided scholarships to 700 girls from Konduga, Gubio, and Damboa LGAs, whose schools were destroyed by insurgents.

“The foundation also gave two years scholarships to 30 of the 35 Chibok girls that first escaped Boko Haram abduction,” Zulum said

“I wish to express our appreciation for the contribution you have made to the education sector in Borno state.”

Zulum said his administration places priority on education, particularly that of the girl-child, and has, within the past four years, enrolled about 500,000 girls.

He pledged sustained partnership with the UN and Malala Foundation on enrolling and retaining the girls to explore their full potential.