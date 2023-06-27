Leading Nigeria one of hardest challenges in life, says Buhari in Eid al-Adha message

Former President Muhammadu Buhari says leading Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life.

Buhari, in his Eid al-Adha message signed by Garba Shehu, his spokesperson, said leadership entails the cooperation and support of all citizens.

“Leading a country like Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life,” Buhari was quoted as saying.

The former president urged Nigerians to fully support the Bola Tinubu-led administration to succeed.

“Leadership is a challenging task that demands the sacrifices and support of the citizens,” he said.

The former president also wished Nigerian Muslims a happy Eid and “to those on pilgrimage, Hajj Mabrur and a safe return home”.

Buhari handed the reign of power to Tinubu on May 29 after two terms of eight years.

Last week, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, sultan of Sokoto, announced June 28 as Eid al-Adha Day.

The federal government has declared Wednesday and Thursday public holidays to mark the Islamic festival.