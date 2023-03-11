Lenovo delivers extraordinary levels of performance, power and speed with the launch of the ThinkStation PX, P7 and P5

Lenovo has announced the launch of the ThinkStation PX, P7 and P5, delivering a new trio of the most technologically advanced desktop workstations the company has ever built.

Redesigned from the ground up to exceed today’s most extreme, high-computing workloads across industries, these new workstations feature the latest processor technology from Intel® ranging up to 120 cores and support for high-end NVIDIA RTX™ professional GPUs.

Additionally, the new workstations boast all-new groundbreaking chassis designs and advanced thermals, as well as BMC capabilities1 for streamlined remote system monitoring. From virtual reality and mixed reality experiences and virtual production, to machine learning, data science, computer aided engineering (CAE), reality capture and AI, these next-generation workstations meet the ever-increasing demands for more power, performance, and speed in a scalable and future-proofed way for this new hybrid-work world.

“These new desktop workstations have been meticulously designed with a customer-centric lens in order to meet desired business outcomes and deliver innovative new solutions that our customers can enjoy well into the future as workloads increase in complexity,” said Rob Herman, vice president of Lenovo’s Workstation and Client AI Business Unit. “We partnered closely with Intel®, NVIDIA and Aston Martin to ensure these new systems offer the best of form and functionality by combining a premium chassis with ultra high-end graphics, memory and processing power.”

To bring this trio of workstations to life, Lenovo partnered with its customer Aston Martin, a renowned high-performance automotive manufacturer and leader in the ultra-luxury vehicle market, to co-design the new ThinkStation chassis. In line with Aston Martin’s design philosophy, the collaboration sought to reflect Lenovo’s iconic red design language, provide the highest possible performance, and enable enhanced levels of customization. Designers from Lenovo and Aston Martin worked collaboratively to craft the ultimate performance machines, allowing workstation users to amplify every single stage of their complex workflows. To do this, the teams conceived a new tool-less chassis design that allows extreme flexibility and enhanced ergonomics.

With a focus on achieving maximum performance, the chassis’ 3D grill is directly inspired by Aston Martin’s iconic DBS grand tourer, applying design insights from the high-performance automotive segment to a desktop workstation. Redesigned air baffles and larger 3D hex ventilation openings, along with Lenovo’s patented tri-channel cooling system,