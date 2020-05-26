Let’s pray God to re-engineer our country for the better, Obi urges Muslim faithful at Sallah

The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has urged Muslims in the country to pray for God to re-engineer our country and position it for true greatness.

Obi said in a message he sent to the Muslim faithful in the country, as they end the 30-day Ramadan fasting and prayers, that Nigerians need to intensify their prayers for the survival of the nation.

He said in a statement from his media office that the Eid-Él-Fitr Festival, which comes after 30 days of supplication, equips the Faithful with the needed spiritual strength to approach God for His compassion on our nation.

“I urge you Muslims therefore to use this period to pray fervently to Allah to forgive us our trespasses and help rescue the country from the lack of direction inherent in her political leadership.

“Let us use this solemn time to ask God to end the endless blood-letting in our land and help re-direct our leadership at all levels so they can put the country first in all they do,” Obi said.

He noted that the challenge of the Coronavirus pandemic in the world has grossly dislocated the socio-political and economic foundations of the country pointing out that only focused leaders with the fear of God can take us in the right direction.

While wishing all Muslims a happy Sallah Festival, Obi reminded them that the sacrifice of fasting for 30 days will be meaningless if it is not translated into kindness and good deeds in their relationship with one another.