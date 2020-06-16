Like Obaseki, Edo dep gov dumps APC

Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of Edo state, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a letter dated June 15 and addressed to the chairman of ward 11, Etsako west local government area of Edo, Shaibu said his resignation was with immediate effect.

“I write pursuant to Article 9.5 (i) of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to formally resign my Membership of the All Progressives Congress and to inform you of my formal withdrawal from all or any of its proceedings and processes whatsoever,” he said.

“Please note that this resignation takes immediate effect.”

Although the deputy governor did not state the reason for his resignation, it is not unconnected to the disqualification of Obaseki from contesting for the party’s ticket ahead of the governorship election scheduled for September.

The governor was disqualified over a “defective” certificate.