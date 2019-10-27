Liverpool restore six-point lead with win over Spurs

Liverpool needed two second-half goals to come from behind to beat Tottenham at Anfield and restore their six-point lead at the top of the table.

Harry Kane scored within 48 seconds of kick-off and keeper Paulo Gazzaniga pulled off a number of impressive saves to give Spurs a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Jordan Henderson equalised six minutes after the break before Mo Salah thumped the winner from the penalty spot.

Liverpool’s unbeaten run at home extends to 45 league games.

In a repeat of June’s Champions League final, Liverpool came out victorious and have dropped just two points in the Premier League this season.

They were made to work for it – needing several big chances to score before Henderson eventually slotted his half-volley into the far corner early in the second half.

That came moments after Son Heung-min had smacked the crossbar for the second time in the match – his first effort was nodded in by Kane from seven yards out for the opener.

But Liverpool’s pressure eventually took its toll when Serge Aurier caught the back of Sadio Mane’s leg and gave away a penalty, which Salah smashed past a stationary Gazzaniga with 15 minutes left.

Salah was substituted in the 85th minute with a recurrence of the ankle injury which kept him out last week’s draw at Old Trafford, but manager Jurgen Klopp said “it’s not a massive issue”.

Liverpool finished the first half a goal down despite having had 10 shots on target and 76% of possession.

That was largely down to Gazzaniga’s excellent display for Spurs – the keeper making 12 saves.

His first big save came after 20 minutes when Salah’s half-volley was hit straight at him before the Egyptian struck another shot which he palmed away.

Gazzaniga got back to his feet to block the rebound from Roberto Firmino and then tipped Virgil van Dijk’s header over the crossbar – all in the first 30 minutes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold joined in on the action, again being denied by Gazzaniga, before Mane missed the biggest chance of the half – skewing a header wide from just a few yards.

But the Spurs keeper, filling in for the injured Hugo Lloris, could do nothing about Henderson’s equaliser or Salah’s penalty which flew past his outstretched left leg.