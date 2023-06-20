LP rep canvasses support for Tinubu, says ‘God has given him the mandate’

Amobi Ogah, a member of the house of representatives, has asked politicians in the country to support President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking in an interview with journalists on Monday, Ogah, a member of the Labour Party (LP), said Nigerians should respect whoever God has given the mandate to lead them.

Ogah, who represents Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency of Abia, said it is time for governance, noting that the election has come and gone.

“Once you are in this politics, don’t lose hope. Don’t think that if you don’t win today, you will not win again,” Ogah said.

“Once somebody has won an election, to be a good sportsman, you must give the person support.

“For me, like I said earlier last week that trended all over the world when I told the people, the election has come and gone. Now it is about governance. And whoever God has given that mandate to represent the people, you must respect that institution

“That is why I always say, whoever that is on that seat (president), give the person that supports until either court says otherwise or God says otherwise.

“We must put Nigeria first. Nigeria is more important than anybody. It is more important than me. I can tell you it is only God that gives power.”

This is not the first time Ogah is expressing his views about Tinubu.

A day before the inauguration of the 10th assembly, Ogah, after meeting with Tinubu at the presidential villa, said he never knew the president is “so intelligent”.

“Today is my best day. Today, I’m so happy that I’m an elected member seeing my president talking. In fact, I’ve never known that this man is so intelligent,” he had said.