Machina solicits support for Tinubu, Buni, ignoring Lawan

The All Progressive Party’s former senatorial candidate for the Yobe North Senatorial District, Bashir Machina, has asked the people of Yobe State to cast their votes in large numbers for the party’s presidential nominee, Bola Tinubu, and the state’s current governor, Mai Buni.

Machina observed that the APC has put out the best presidential candidate and asked the public to support him in the polls on Saturday in his first statement following the “controversial” verdict that disqualified him as the senatorial candidate and upheld the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

On February 6, 2023, a five-person panel of the Supreme Court upheld Lawan’s nomination as the APC’s senatorial candidate for Yobe North.

Until the Supreme Court’s decision, Machina’s selection as Yobe North’s senatorial candidate in the APC primary elections on May 28 had been supported by two High Courts, both of which are located in Damaturu, Abuja.

Machina, who had been silent since the verdict, urged Yobe residents to support the APC and categorically cited the names of the candidates for governor and president, but he made no mention of Lawan.

“I urge you to support Tinubu’s presidential desire for the development of our country,” he added. “Tinubu is a large-hearted humanitarian, a renowned humanist who will promote productivity and progress, and he has the ability to steer the nation in the way that we want it to go.

“Because Yobe is already an APC supporter, we should not be afraid of the opposition party. Let us abstain from violence and vote for our party, which implicitly means voting for good administration.”

Similar circumstances also occurred in Akwa Ibom North West, where the Supreme Court ruled Godswill Akpabio, a former minister of Niger Delta affairs, to be the party’s senatorial nominee rather than Udom Ekpoudom, who had won the APC primary poll.

The Supreme Court judgments have overridden the provisions in section 33 of the Electoral Acts ( Amended, 2022) which provides that, “A political party shall not be allowed to change or substitute its candidate whose name has been submitted under Section 29 of this Act, except in the case of death or withdrawal by the candidate: Provided that in the case of such withdrawal or death of a candidate, the political party affected shall, within 14 days of the occurrence of the event, hold a fresh primary election to produce and submit a fresh candidate to the commission for the election concerned.”

It would be recalled that the duo of Lawan and Akpabio contested for the presidential ticket of the APC but were defeated by Tinubu who clinched the ticket.