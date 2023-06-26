MACOG ’92 set mourns Prof. Lai Oso

The 1992 set of the Association of Mass Communication Graduates of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, formerly known as Ogun State Polytechnic, has mourned the passage of a Mass Communication scholar and one of their lecturers, Prof. Lai Oso, saying the members will miss him greatly.

It said: “Indeed, we missed an opportunity to reunite with him as a set when he could not attend our 30th anniversary celebration where we had a dinner to honour our former lecturers after unveiling the television studio of the Mass Communication Department of MAPOLY, which we refurbished.”

The set spoke in a statement on Monday by its Chairman, Kunle Adesina, and Public Relations Officer, Kayode Odugbemi.

It will be recalled that Prof. Oso, who was once the Head of Department of Mass Communication in the school, died in an accident on Saturday on his way back from Delta State.

Commending Oso, who rose to become the Deputy Rector of MAPOLY, for leading a set of dedicated, committed and experienced lecturers to tutor them, the AMACOG ’92 set described his lectures as one of the most impactful in their days in school.

The set, with several high flyers across media, public relations, academic and civil service spheres of several states, said this could not have been achieved without the input of the guru in the Mass Communication field, who did not fail to point out their weaknesses and helped in correcting them.

They described Oso, who was educated at the University of Lagos; Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State; and obtained a Ph.D. in Mass Communication as a Federal Government scholar at the University of Leicester, England in 1977, as a sound mind who impacted the world while he lived.

The statement added: “There is hardly any known communication person in Nigeria whether in the media, public relations, advertising or teaching field who has not benefitted from the wealth of knowledge of Professor Oso either as his student or attended one training or seminar where he spoke.

“He was a most sought after brain in the communication industry. He has impacted the world in such a way that despite his death, he will continue to live.

“We will indeed miss him as some of us were still in touch with him up till the time he died to drink from his fountain of knowledge.”

The AMACOG ’92 set prayed for the repose of his soul and comfort for the family, friends and loved ones he left behind.