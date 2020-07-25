Magu, NDDC probe authenticate war against corruption – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has described the ongoing probes of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu and the Niger Delta Development Commission.as confirmation of the genuineness of the war against corruption embarked upon by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

MURIC made this declaration in a press release issued by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola on Friday, 24th July, 2020, stated that “Critics and wailers were initially happy that Ibrahim Magu was facing a probe. They were exited when Magu’s security details were withdrawn and he was arrested. They expected a can of worms. They were disappointed. Although the probe is still going on, Magu has been released while his security details have been returned to him.

“Whichever way the cat jumps, the gem of the collection is that the Magu probe adds another feather to the hat of President Muhammadu Buhari as the unparalleled champion of the war against corruption and the unequalled symbol of integrity in the whole African continent. Buhari deserves commendation for allowing the probe to go ahead. This is so because many have seen Magu as the president’s man since the latter insisted on retaining him as EFCC boss despite the hostile stance of the immediate past National Assembly (NASS).

“On the contrary, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) fell like a pack of cards during the ongoing probe. The findings so far are shocking. NDDC has proved to be the epicenter of graft in this country. There is nothing to show for trillions of naira poured into the commission over the years. NDDC is a den of thieves.

“How can NDDC spend N1.5 billion for staff as ‘COVID-19 relief funds’? Why should NDDC inflate contracts at will? N2.5 billion budgeted by NDDC for desilting and clearing of water hyacinths was inflated to N65billion. A particular contract was reawarded 55 times! The commission has 12,000 abandoned projects in the Niger Delta. Fake photographs of completed jobs are submitted for NDDC payments and the same photographs are sometimes submitted for different projects. NDDC has the noun ‘thief’ and the verb ‘to steal’.

“MURIC hails President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing these two probes during his administration. It is a pity that Nigerians are yet to fully appreciate the Buhari phenomenon but we have no doubt that they will be praying for another Buhari in the next ten years. It was the same when he was military head of state (1983-85). He strove to instil discipline and a culture of transparency but corrupt elements mobilized gullible Nigerians against him at that time. However, it did not take long before they started wishing that he was back in power. Yet today, the same Nigerians have fallen victims of mass amnesia.

“Ex-governors Jolly Nyame and Joshua Dariye, both of the ruling party, are still in jail for corruption. Ngilari has tasted the bitter pill of the war against graft. The Magu and NDDC probes have also cemented the Federal Government’s sincerity regarding the war against corruption. Those who still doubt Buhari’s sincerity need to get their brains reset in a robot factory.

“By the same token, we commend the anti-corruption czar, Ibrahim Magu, for facing the ordeal with manly comportment. Unlike some certificated kleptomaniacs, Magu has refused to faint in the face of a Kilimanjaro-pile of allegations.”