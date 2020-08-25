Magu probe: I didn’t procure witnesses against anybody, says Malami

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, says he did not procure witnesses to testify before the presidential panel probing Ibrahim Magu, suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Malami, in a statement issued by Umar Gwandu, his media aide, on Monday in Abuja, said he was not given the responsibility to procure witnesses for the panel, nor did he conspire to witch-hunt anybody.

He stated this in response to what he described as “a flimsy allegation” made by Victor Giwa, who alleged that he connived with one Donald Wokoma to witch-hunt him for refusing to testify against Magu before the panel.

Giwa had also claimed in a letter dated August 15 and addressed to the presidential panel that he was procured to indict the suspended EFCC chairman.

Malami, however, dismissed the allegation as “fictitious, unfounded and a figment of the imagination of mischief makers” as he never had dealings with the said Giwa.

“The Honourable Attorney-General never met Giwa and has never discussed any issue with the so-called Donald Wokoma nor did he ask anybody, personally or by proxy, to engage the so-called Victor to testify against Magu,” the statement read.

“He did not set up the investigation panel to probe Magu and is not saddled with any responsibility to procure witness(es) for the panel.

“The claim by Victor Giwa, Esq is therefore fictitious, unfounded and a figment of the imagination of mischief makers who want to court unnecessary attention and tarnish the good image of the Minister.

“They are also labouring ceaselessly, these days, to falsely cast aspersions on the AGF’s hard-earned reputation.

“The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation hereby calls on the so-called Victor Giwa to come and substantiate his allegations with details of the following: When did Victor Giwa meet the AGF on the issue? Where did he meet the AGF on the issue? How was the meeting? Was it by proxy? Or did the AGF send a representative? In what capacity was the representative, if any, sent? What were the terms of their engagement? What was the claimed ‘offer’? How was the so-called offer to testify against Magu made? Who were the witnesses?”

According to NAN, Giwa, in a statement, had also alleged that Malami was behind his arrest and that of one Fatima Hassan, after they refused to implicate Magu in evidence they gave before the Ayo Salami-led panel last week.

Magu is being probed by the presidential panel over allegations of mismanaging loot recovered under his watch as chairman of the EFCC.

He has, however, denied all the allegations levelled against him.