Magu raises 10 questions for Salami panel: ‘Has anyone testified that I accepted bribe?’

Ibrahim Magu, former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has asked the presidential probing the agency under his watch to explain why people who are being tried by the EFCC have been asked to testify against him.

In a statement Tosin Ojaomo, his counsel, issued on his behalf, Magu said the panel headed by Ayo Salami, a former president of the appeal court, has been hostile to him.

Magu’s ordeal began after Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), accused him of mismanaging loot recovered loot by the anti-graft agency.

He was detained at the area 10 force criminal investigation department in Abuja for 10 days before he was eventually granted bail.

In the statement, Magu said he is yet to be served with all the allegations levelled against him.

“Why is the panel inviting suspects facing EFCC trial? What is the basis of the panel’s invitation to a senior lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), a lawyer that is defending the looters of our common patrimony, especially those who are under EFCC’s investigations and trial?” he said.

“Is it not curious that while the lawyer to Magu, Wahab Shittu, deliberately refused to disclose what transpired before the panel, Ozekhome and Obla issued statements and made public what transpired before the panel.

“What is the propriety of the panel’s invitation to a disgruntled official of the EFCC, Nuru Buhari Dalhatu, to come and testify against Mr Magu while the said Dalhatu is under investigation for misconduct and fraternizing with suspects?

“What is the justification for the panel’s invitation of another senior lawyer, Godwin Obla (SAN), who is currently facing EFCC’s trial with an indicted judge of the Federal High Court?

“Is it not strange that Obla made a damning revelation on what transpired before the panel and went ahead to demand for his outrageous legal fees of N763 million and the striking out of the charge against him?

“Why is the panel hostile to Mr Magu at any time he tried to take up issues with those invited to testify against him?

“How come that a fact finding panel over allegations of corruption against Mr Magu has now turned to a platform where certain individuals whose actions and antecedents fit into the description ‘corruption enablers’ as well as ‘haters of the war against corruption’ and its leadership are being invited to testify against Mr. Magu?

“There is the need to ask this important question- Has any witness testified that he or she gave xyz amount to Mr Magu in order to compromise cases before him?

“Why is it that the Salami-led panel is yet to serve and confront Mr Magu with all the allegations against him and what are the terms of reference of the panel?”