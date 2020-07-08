Magu returns to Aso Rock as grilling enters day three

The presidential panel investigating Ibrahim Magu, suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), continued with its assignment at the presidential villa in Abuja on Wednesday.

Journalists were barred from the venue of the meeting, just like on Monday and Tuesday.

A security operative had sent away a journalist who attempted to park his car outside the old banquet hall, where Magu is being interrogated.

Another reporter who attempted to access the press gallery, was also turned back at the gate.

Magu is being interrogated by the panel headed by Ayo Salami, retired president of the appeal court.

He was sent to area 10, force criminal investigation department (FCID) of the police in Abuja, after the grilling of Monday and Tuesday and brought back to the villa on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a presidency source had said the probe of Magu is an affirmation that nobody under President Muhammadu Buhari is above scrutiny.

The source had also said the probe would give Magu the opportunity to clear himself of the weighty allegations levelled against him.

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), had asked the president to sack Magu over some “weighty” allegations, including the diversion of recovered loot.

Malami also accused the acting EFCC chairman of insubordination and misconduct.

Mohammed Umar, director of operations at EFCC, has been named acting chairman of the agency.