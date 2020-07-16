Magu’s trial: Malami a victim of APC internal politics, says NYCN

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), is a victim of politics in the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the dissolution of its National Working Committee (NWC).

This was the contention of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), in Abuja on Wednesday, in reaction to the allegation of corruption levelled against him by critics.

The organisation which described the allegations as “merchandise in falsehood“, therefore distanced the AGF from the accusations which were said to be sequel to the trial of the embattled former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

The NYCN however, supported the prosecution of Magu by President Muhammadu Buhari describing it as action “on good course.”

The organisation said that although those Buhari entrusted with sensitive documents may sabotage him, “none will escape when found.”

The National President of NYCN, Comrade Solomon Adodo, made the clarification during a press conference in Abuja, urging the general public to disregard the allegations.

While describing him as a victim of APC politics, he stated that some persons within the party were not happy with how Malami’s legal advice resulting to amicable resolution of its recent crisis.

The organisation which claimed that it has carried out its independent investigation on the allegations, insisted that the allegations have all “been found to be nothing other than merchandise in falsehood.”

The text of the press conference was entitled: “The anti-corruption fight is on course, and it is all thanks to dedicated loyalists of Mr. President, like Abubakar Malami (SAN).”

Adodo said, “Any story built on lies cannot stand against people of proven integrity. They began by insinuating that if Magu is guilty of corruption, it means the President has altogether lost it. In fact, they claim that by the government allowing him to stay this long, it means the anti-corruption fight is a charade. But this notion is laughable, because it is the same government of Buhari that is probing him now.

“Another group has focused their attention on the Star Chief Law Officer of Federation, the AGF, Abubakar Malami (SAN). Their own antics are infantile, comical and full of delusions that one is forced to pity them.

“You may have seen a building which they claim that Malami built for his son. And you may have read of other properties which they unsuccessfully tried to link him to. These have all been found to be nothing other than merchandise in falsehood. Now one would wonder what is Malami’s offence.

“Malami is one of those who are close and genuine to President Muhammadu Buhari. He understands clearly, what his vision is, and does everything within the law to actualize that vision. Consequent upon the above, when the APC was headed to an avoidable crisis, with litigations everywhere, Mr. President in his capacity as the authentic leader of the party announced his endorsement of a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

“According to the him (Mr. President), he has “sought highest legal opinions…” That legal opinion is now credited to the Attorney General, Malami. But we dare add here, that if it was Malami alone that gave the President that legal opinion, he gave a very correct legal advice, the APC should remain very grateful to him.

“Following the above, the National Working Committee (NWC) was dissolved. We are aware that those who that party leadership was working for are still very unhappy. And since there is a limit to how they can vent their anger on Mr. President, they have chosen to unleash all their venoms on the Attorney-General.

“There is another group that believe that their political ambitions, which they placed above the party they hope to achieve those ambitions, have been fractured or scuttled by a simple correct legal advice by the Attorney General of the Federation.

“So when you begin to hear about those lies, spurious allegations and smear campaigns, these are some of the reasons. A man was given a job by someone who has faith in him. That man is doing that job honestly and without regards to whose ox is gored, and some people who feel powerful are doing everything to dent him and intimidate him.”