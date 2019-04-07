Maiduguri bomb blast kills five, 45 injured

Bomb blast site
Bomb blast site

The Borno State Emergency Management Agency on Sunday said five persons were killed and 30 others injured in a suicide bomb attack in the outskirts of Maiduguri.

Kachalla Usman, the Head of Emergency Response Operations of SEMA, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri.

Usman said that two female suicide bombers detonated Improvised Explosives Device vests strapped to their bodies in a crowded place at Muna-Dalti area of Maiduguri on Saturday night.

He said that three persons and two suicide bombers were killed, while 45 others sustained injuries in the blast.

Usman added that two of the deceased died while on admission in the hospital.
According to him, the injured persons have been taken to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri for treatment.

