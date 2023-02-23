Makinde declares Friday half-working day

Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, has proclaimed Friday (tomorrow) a half-working day in order to give public and government officials who might have to travel to fulfill their civic duties on Saturday during the presidential and National Assembly elections the opportunity to do so.

According to a statement made by the governor’s chief press secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, the proclamation was contained in a circular that was signed by Ms. Olubanwo Adeosun, the secretary to the state government.

In accordance with the circular, which was sent to all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies as well as the State House of Assembly and other extra-ministerial departments, government offices are to close on Friday at noon, with only employees responsible for providing essential services expected to continue working at their assigned locations after that time.

According to the circular, the governor’s dedication to strengthening democracy and good administration is in line with the declaration of Friday as a half-day.

Seyi Makinde, the executive governor of Oyo State, kindly authorized the declaration of a half-day at work for Friday, February 24, 2023, according to the circular.

“In this regard, Government Offices are to close by 12 noon, while staff covering essential services are expected to remain at their duty posts.

“Public and Civil Servants of the state are enjoined to go out on Saturday, February 25, 2023, to perform their civic responsibilities.”