The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday, ordered the immediate dissolution of the Disciplinary Committee of Park Management System led by Lamidi Mukaila, popularly called Auxiliary.

This was made known in a statement by the newly appointed Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi in Ibadan, the state capital.

He said, “I have the directive of the State Governor, Makinde to inform you of the dissolution of the disciplinary committee of PMS with immediate effect from Monday, May 29, 2023.”