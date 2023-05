The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday, reappointed his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi and replaced his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa with Sulaimon Olarenwaju.

Olarenwaju until this appointment was the Group Business Editor, Nigerian Tribune.

The governor made the first two appointments at the presentation of the transition report, held at the Executive Council Chamber, Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan.

Details later…