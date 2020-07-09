Makinde’s governing board appointment is lopsided – MURIC

An Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has criticized the recent appointments made by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for some tertiary institutions in the state and described the appointments as lopsided.

This was contained in a statement circulated by the Director of the organization, Professor Ishaq Akintola, on Thursday 9th July, 2020.

The group said, “Governor Makinde appointed six chairmen of governing boards yesterday, Wednesday 8th July, 2020 but only one of them (Lateef Sanni) is a Muslim. He appointed thirty four (34) members but only fifteen (15) of them are Muslims. Makinde’s focus is clear. As far as he is concerned, only 16.6% and 44.1% are good enough for Muslims.

“Only a governor with a Christianisation agenda can do that in a Muslim-majority state. But it is our duty to interrogate the governor’s action. Makinde must explain the justification of his latest action to Nigerians. Where in the world can you give 16.6% of the dividend of democracy to the majority group while the minority goes away with 83.4%? Is it fair? Is it just? Is it equitable?

“Where are the merchants of false propaganda? They are quick to carry placards in protest against a Muslim president who is doing his best to create a level playing field for all. They cry marginalization in Abuja but turn the blind eye to the persecution of the majority in Ibadan.

“Now we know where Seyi Makinde is coming from. This is the second time he will shortchange Oyo State Muslims. How many of his commissioners are Muslims and how many are Christians? Out of fourteen commissioners, only four are Muslims. Makinde gave the Christians ten (10). Makinde’s democracy is government of the Christians, by the Christians, for the Christians. He is laying the foundation of full blown oppression of Muslims.

“Can Seyi Makinde tell Nigerians how much the pomp and pageantry of 2019 Christmas cost the government of Oyo State? Is it true that all roundabouts in the city of Ibadan were electrified with special blinking bulbs during the yuletide period of the same year? Mr. Governor sir, can the public know the cost? Was the money not taken from our common patrimony? Was any such thing or something close to it done to make the Muslim festival which was held four months earlier as glamorous? Is Makinde a governor of the Christians only or governor of all?

“We charge Governor Makinde to remember that governance is fragile. Only those who are able to strike a balance between groups rule successfully. We are watching every move in Oyo State because we do not want the emergence of another Fayose there. Makinde must therefore fasten his seat belt.

“We kept quiet when he cheated Muslims in the appointment of commissioners. Now he has sidelined them in the appointment of boards of tertiary institutions. Our people say ‘Ekini keebe, ekeji keebe, eleketa ni ajenjetan’, meaning ‘Once is happenstance, twice is a coincidence, the third time is enemy action. Makinde will not taste power in Oyo State again if he dares Muslims.”