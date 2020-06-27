Malami defends swearing in APC caretaker committee, says ‘It’s within my powers’

Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), says he acted within his official capacity when he administered the oath of office to Mai Mala Buni, Yobe governor, as the chairman of the caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the APC on Thursday, the national working committee (NWC) of the party was dissolved and Buni was appointed to head a caretaker committee.

Malami has faced criticism, especially from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who said he acted illegally by “functioning as a notary public to a political party and using official facilities of FEC chamber to administer oath of office to a functionary of a political party”.

In a statement on Saturday by Umar Gwandu, Malami’s spokesperson, the AGF said it is not out of place for him to administer oath of office on anyone whether at the federal level, political or to private individuals.

“Entrenchment of democracy and democratic culture is not only a desirable responsibility, but a constitutional one regard being had to the constitutional provisions and the demand for sustenance of democracy in the country,” he said.

“The office of the attorney general exercises dual functions inclusive of that of minister of justice which is a political and advisory function. Administration of justice is one of such functions

“A federation is an embodiment of the governance inclusive of the executive, legislature, and Judiciary with a possible expansion to accommodate private, corporate and associated entities.

“Within that context, it will not be out of place for an attorney general of the federation to administer an oath on any one inclusive of leadership of any political party whether he belongs to it or not.”