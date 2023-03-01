Man, 24, remanded by court following alleged rape and robbery

Onyeka Nwafor, 24, was on remand on Tuesday at the Kirikiri Correctional Center by an Ikeja Magistrate court in Lagos State’s Ogba district.

Nwafor was charged with using a fake gun to rob Henry Ajayi of eight phones valued N5 million and with sexually assaulting Muidat Jimoh, a 30-year-old lady.

After the offender was arraigned, the magistrate Mrs. E. Kubenje issued the order. He is accused of four counts of robbery and rape by the police.

According to ASP Ola Olasiyan, the police prosecutor, the defendant committed the crime on August 20, 2022.

The prosecution claims that the offense committed is criminal under Sections 299, 297(1), 298(3), and 260 of the Lagos State 2015 Criminal Code.

The charge read, “That you, Onyeka Nwanfor and others now at large did conspire among among yourselves to commit felony to wit: robbery and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 on the 20th day of August, 2022, at No. 86 Bashiru Shittu Street, Magodo Phase II in the Lagos Magisterial District.

“That you, Onyeka Nwanfor, and others currently at large did rob Henry Ajayi of eight different types of phones, each worth Five Million Naira (N5,000,000.00), and that by doing so, you violated Section 296 and were punished under Section 297(1) of the Lagos State Criminal Code in 2015.

“That you, Onyeka Nwanfor, and other people currently at large did, on the same date, time, and location in the aforesaid Magisterial District, have in your possession one revolver pistol toy gun and thereby committed an offense against and punishable under section 298(3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the statement reads.

Although the Magistrate rejected the defendant’s plea, the matter was continued until March 28 for mention.