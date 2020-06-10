Man arrested after ’40 rapes’ in Kano

The Kano police command says it has arrested a man who allegedly raped 40 people within one town in the state.

Abdullahi Haruna, police spokesman in Kano, who confirmed the arrest on Wednesday, said “It is true. We have him in our custody. We are parading him soon,” he said.

Haruna added that the suspect fled but was caught by neighbours who chased him after a woman caught him in her children’s room in Dangora town of Kano state.

“People of Dangora are so happy at this time and we hope justice will be served appropriately,” a resident of the area said.

The suspect had become very popular in the state and was known as “mai siket”, meaning “man in skirt”.

The development is coming at a time when there are conversations on appropriate punishment for rape offenders.

On June 2, the senate asked the relevant law enforcement agencies to administer stiffer punishment to sex offenders.

The upper legislative chamber also called for the enforcement of laws that protect the girl child from abuse.