Man disappears with ‘N55m Benz’ during test-drive

The police command in Abuja says officers are tracking a suspect who allegedly absconded with a Mercedes Benz GLB 250.

On Thursday, a car dealer named Manga, said one Henry who claimed to reside in Gwarinpa, vanished with one of his cars.

Narrating the incident, Manga said a friend who also trades in cars, took the car worth over N55m to Henry who had shown interest in purchasing same.

Manga said the vehicle is grey in colour with a mileage of 19000.

He said after taking the vehicle to the customer, Henry requested a test-drive and was duly accompanied by his friend.

A few minutes into the test-drive, the friend excused himself to withdraw money from a point of sale (PoS) operator.

Henry seized the opportunity and disappeared with the car.

“They negotiated N55m for the car and he said okay and demanded test-driving the car,” he said.

“He drove the car with my friend sitting on the passenger side of the vehicle and they drove out to the filling station opposite the automatic car wash in Garki to buy petrol before the test-drive.

“Immediately my friend stepped out of the car at the filling station to withdraw money from the PoS operator to buy fuel, the guy zoomed off with the vehicle.

“You know how it is, there’s no traffic, no hold-up in Abuja and that’s how he absconded with the car.”

Speaking on the incident, Josephine Ameh, spokesperson of Abuja police command, said officers are tracking the suspect.

“The incident has been reported to us and we have started tracking the suspect but as of now, we do not have any further update,” she said.

“It is a huge loss to the vehicle owner and we are committed to getting to the root of the incident.”