Man jailed 21 years for defiling, impregnating daughter

A 52-year-old man has been sentenced to 21 years imprisonment by an Ikeja Special Offences Court, yesterday, for defiling and impregnating his 18-year-old daughter.
“Given the guilty plea of the defendant to one count of defilement, I hereby find the defendant guilty as charged,” Taiwo said.
The convict knelt in the dock and pleaded for mercy, saying he had an aged mother to look after.
Earlier, the judge had asked the State Counsel, Mrs. Omowumi Bajulaye- Bishi if the 21 years plea bargain was good enough for the convict, owing to how emotional the survivor was while she was giving her testimony.
“Do you think 21 years is good enough for him?” the judge asked.