Many injured as tanker explodes in Iju Lagos

Some residents of Ifako-Ijaiye in Lagos sustained injuries after a gas tanker exploded in the area.

Details of the incident are sketchy but Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, director-general of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), confirmed the explosion in a tweet.

In a statement, Nosa Okubor, public relations officer of LASEMA, said many vehicles were destroyed in the incident.

“On arrival at the scene, it was observed that there was a gas explosion at Balogun bus stop not far from Grail land,” he said.

“Further investigation revealed that an unknown truck conveying Gasoline had a lone accident and exploded.

“The impact of the explosion led to fire at adjoining buildings and several vehicles were burnt.

Several persons were injured and have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

“The inferno is being tackled head-on by the combined efforts of the LASEMA Response Team led by the Director Operations, LRU Fire, LASG Fire Service, Nigeria Police Force and NSCDC.”

The incident comes 24 hours after a tanker explosion led to the deaths of 23 persons in Kogi state.

In March, about 23 people were killed and more than 50 houses were destroyed when a massive explosion hit Abule Ado in Lagos.