MAPOLY mourns demise of former deputy rector, Prof. Lai Oso.

Following the shocking news of the death of a distinguished Professor of Communication, Professor Lai Oso, the Authorities of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta, have registered their condolences.

In his reaction, the Rector, Dr Adeoye Odedeji described the incident as a colossal loss to the communication profession and humanity at large.

He emphasized that his distinct impacts on the Theory of Communication and the History of Mass Media, amongst others will remain indelible in the mind of his students and the Communication professionals

Prof. Lai Oso was a former Deputy Rector and Head of Mass Communication Department before his exit from Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

He joined the services of Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta in 1982 as a Lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication.

Odedeji prayed, on behalf of the Governing Council, Staff and Students of the Polytechnic, for the repose of Prof. Lai’s Soul, adding that God will give his family, loved ones and communication profession the fortitude to overcome the loss.

Adieu to a Revered Professor of Mass Communication._