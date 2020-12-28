‘Mastermind’ of Catholic seminarian abduction shot dead as ‘crisis breaks out among Kaduna bandits’

Nasiru Kachalla, a suspected bandit leader, has reportedly been killed in a clash between his group and a rival gang in Kaduna state.

In a statement on Monday, Samuel Aruwan, commissioner for internal security and home affairs, said security agencies confirmed the killing of Kachalla.

Kachalla, who was said to be on the run for masterminding several criminal acts, including the kidnapping and killing of a Catholic seminarian, was killed during the clash at a forest around the boundaries of Kajuru-Chikun local government areas of the state.

The clash, which claimed the lives of several members of the rival bandit groups, was said to have happened as a result of a dispute over a large herd of rustled cattle.

“He was the mastermind of the 9th January 2020 kidnapping of Seminarians of Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna, and the 24th January 2020 kidnapping of Mrs Bola Ataga and her two children. The criminals later killed one of the seminarians, Michael Nnadi and Mrs. Ataga before releasing her children,” Aruwan said.

“Kachalla’s criminal gang was also responsible for the kidnap of six students and two teachers of Engravers College, in Kakau village of Chikun local government on 3rd October 2019.

“While Kachalla was being pursued, security agents arrested three members of his gang, Tukur Usman, Shehu Bello and Mustapha Mohammed in April 2020.”

Aruwan said Nasir el-Rufai, governor of the state, has appealed to residents of Tsohon Gaya, Sabon Gaya and other communities whose members are missing to remain calm.