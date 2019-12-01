Matawalle revokes land titles, allocations on grazing reserves in Zamfara

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has revoked all land titles and allocations on grazing reserves in the state from 1999 to date.

The development was disclosed in a statement by Yusuf Idris, the director-general of press affairs to the governor, on Saturday.

Fourteen persons were killed while at least 10 people sustained gunshot wounds in a recent attack on Karaye village in Gummi local government area of the state.

The attack happened to be the first major breach of the peace agreement between the state government and suspected bandits.

According to the statement, the governor’s action became necessary in order to address the issues of insecurity arising from farmer/herder conflicts believed to be connected with the allocation of farmlands along grazing reserves, cattle routes and forest reserves.

The statement said Matawalle also approved the constitution of a committee to resolve the conflicts caused directly or indirectly as a result of the farmland allocations in the state.

Idris, however, said new allocations will be made immediately after the committee conclude its assignment and submits a report to the government.

“The revocation of the farmland titles and allocations is with immediate effect from the and all affected persons are advised to comply with the government directives,” Idris said.

He said the governor assured the people of the state of his administration’s resolve to end the insecurity.