Mauricio Pochettino named PSG coach

Mauricio Pochenttino has been announced as the new Paris Saint-Germain coach. The club made this known on its website on Saturday.

PSG said the former Tottenham manager Pochettino signed a contract until June 30, 2022 with an option for an additional year.

Pochettino replaced Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked by the French club on Christmas Eve, four months after steering them to their first Champions League final where they lost to Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

“Paris Saint-Germain is pleased to announce the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as its new head coach. The Argentine has signed a contract with the club from the French capital until 30 June 2022, with an option for an extra year,” a statement on the club’s website read.

The 48-year-old Mauricio Pochettino has a history at Paris Saint-Germain where, as a centre-back and club captain, he made 95 appearances for the Rouge & Bleu between 2001 and 2003, scoring 6 goals.

Mauricio came through the ranks at Newell’s Old Boys in his native Argentina, before moving to Europe to play for Espanyol FC and then Paris Saint-Germain. Born in Murphy, Argentina, he won 20 caps and scored 2 goals for his country, and his fighting spirit made him a favorite of the Parc des Princes crowd during his 30 months in Paris.

After retiring from playing, Mauricio began his coaching career at Espanyol FC between 2009 and 2012, before developing his experience in England with a spell from 2013 to 2014 at Southampton and then at Tottenham Hotspur from 2014 until 2019.

“As Spurs manager Pochettino showed a real talent for managing top-level players with his passion and his ambitious vision of football, taking the Lilywhites to their first-ever Champions League final in the 2018/19 season,” the statement added.