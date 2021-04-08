Mbappe brace helps PSG to thrilling win at Bayern Munich

Kylian Mbappe’s double and a goal from skipper Marquinhos guided Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to a 3-2 away victory over Bayern Munich in the 2020/2021 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Mbappe’s brace steered the visitors to victory over holders Bayern Munich in a topsy-turvy Champions League quarter-final first leg match at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The France forward fired in his eighth goal of the competition in the 68th minute on a snowy evening in the Bavarian capital.

This was after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the 37th minute and Thomas Muller on the hour mark had cancelled out a two-goal PSG lead.

It was Bayern Munich’s first Champions League loss in more than two years and the first ever for coach Hansi Flick.

He had been unbeaten in his previous 16 matches in Europe’s premier club competition.

The Germans will be wondering how they failed to earn at least a point with 31 goal attempts to PSG’s six, 15 corner-kicks to one and a string of golden opportunities.

PSG had stunned the hosts in the third minute through Mbappe, whose powerful low drive squeezed through the legs of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

The French champions were brutally efficient and scored with their second chance of the game.

This was when Neymar picked out Marquinhos with a pinpoint cross and the PSG captain beat Neuer in the 28th minute.

Marquinos went off injured immediately after scoring. The defender’s absence dealt a blow to Mauricio Pochettino’s back line before replacement Ander Herrera could settle in.

Bayern Munich quickly took control of the game and came close through Muller and Choupo-Moting, who was replacing the injured Robert Lewandowski.

Choupo-Moting had headed onto the crossbar in the second minute but did better with another header, and Muller brought the hosts level, nodding in a Joshua Kimmich free-kick.

The 22-year-old Mbappe then scored again, drilling in from a tight angle and with two defenders in front of him to put PSG back in front.

The 2019/2020 runners-up had to survive intense late pressure from Bayern Munich, with David Alaba and Muller going agonisingly close for the hosts.

But they hung on for victory ahead of next week’s return leg in Paris.