Mbappe sent off as PSG lose French Cup final

Kylian Mbappe was sent off for a shocking tackle as Paris Saint-Germain were stunned by Rennes in Saturday’s French Cup final, losing 6-5 on penalties after a dramatic game finished 2-2 at the end of extra time.

PSG substitute Christopher Nkunku blazed his sudden-death spot-kick over the bar in the shootout, sparking scenes of joy among the Rennes fans at the Stade de France as they won a first trophy in almost half a century.

“It has been talked about enough at the club in the last few weeks for us to realise that we have achieved something historic,” said Rennes coach Julien Stephan.

It was a remarkable comeback from the Brittany side, who had seen Dani Alves and the returning Neymar give Ligue 1 champions PSG a 2-0 lead midway through the first half.

Thomas Tuchel’s side appeared poised to wrap up a domestic double, but Presnel Kimpembe’s own goal gave Rennes hope and Edson Mexer headed them level in the 66th minute to take a gripping final — attended by President Emmanuel Macron — to extra time.