Meet Nigeria’s new Service Chiefs

AVM Isiaka Amao (Chief of Air Staff)

Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, was born on 14 September 1965 at Enugu. He hails from Oshogbo in LGA of Osun State.

He enlisted into the Nigerian Air Force on January 19, 1984 as a member of the 35 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

He had previously served as Trainee/Squadron Pilot, NAF Unit 99 ACTG Kainji (1993-2004), Instructor Pilot/Squadron Pilot, 301 FTS Kaduna (2004-2007), Air Assistance to Chief of Air Staff, Deputy Defence Adviser, Nigerian High Commission London, Assistant Director of Operation Defence Headquarters, Director of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Air Force.

Until his appointment as the Chief of Air Staff by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, AVM I. O Amao was the Commandant Armed Forces Resettlement Centre Lagos.

Major General I. Attahiru (Chief of Army Staff)

Major General Attahiru Ibrahim, until his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff, was the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army.

He was appointed to lead the offensive against Boko Haram in the North-East in May 2017.

He was however redeployed by the then Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai after string of attacks by the insurgents, including after giving him a deadline in July to deliver Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau dead or alive within 40 days.

Major General Leo Irabor (Chief of Defence Staff)

Major General Leo Irabor is from Agbor in Delta State. He was a member of the Regular Course 39 of the NDA.

He served as a Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) of the Nigerian Army, Minna.

Major General Irabor also served as Chief of Training and Operations (CTOP) Defence Headquarters.

He served as the theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole and headed the Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) as the Field Commander.

The trained engineer also served as Chief of Staff to the Chief of Army Staff.

Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo (Chief of Naval Staff)

Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo was born on 22 Apr 66 and hails from Nasarawa LGA in Kano State. He enlisted into the Nigerian Navy on 24 Sep 84 as a member of Regular Course 36 and was commissioned Sub-Lieutenant on 24 Sep 88.

He is an Underwater Warfare specialist with a subspecialisation in Intelligence. The senior officer has attended several military courses which include, Sub-Technical course and Officers Long course both at NNS QUORRA. He also attended Junior Division 48/89 and Senior Course 26 both at AFCSC Jaji.

Other courses attended include the National Defence Course at the South African National Defence College. Until his recent appointment as the CNS, he was the Director of Procurement at the Defence Space Administration.