Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘resign’ as senior royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced their intention to step back from their position as senior royals.

In a statement released on their Instagram page, the couple said they also intend to pursue financial independence.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the statement read.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

In a documentary that aired in October, the couple had admitted that they were struggling with the spotlight.

Already, Meghan and Prince Harry are trending on Twitter worldwide as the announcement has elicited responses from various quarters.