MFM’s founder, Olukoya loses mum

Janet, mother of General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Dr Daniel Olukoya, is dead.

The 95-year-old, according to a statement by the Chairman, MFM Media Committee, Pastor Oladele Bank-Olemoh, died in her sleep in the wee hours of March 31, 2019, 25 years after she lost her husband.

“Mama was a fervent worshipper at the MFM International Headquarters, Onike-Yaba, Lagos, where she was a prayer warrior and a member of the Elders Group.

“The burial programme of Mama Olukoya will be announced later. She is survived by Dr Daniel Olukoya and Mrs Funmilayo Olowoake, also a member of the MFM, grandchildren and other family members,” the Bank-Olemoh stated