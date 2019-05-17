Minimum Wage: Corp members now to earn N30,000

The Federal Government has increased the monthly allowance of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to N30,000.

Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during a press conference where she added that the total sum of N649.434 billion was verified by the ministry as the outstanding balance to be refunded to the state governments.”

She, however, noted that the Federal Government is still working out modalities before the implementation of the new allowance for corps members.

She said, “The other aspect that should be clear is that there is an increase for the NYSC as well because NYSC, by its Act, is designed that they earn the minimum wage.”

“So, NYSC allowance also has to increase to N30, 000. So, I cannot give you projections right now because the negotiations are not yet concluded.”