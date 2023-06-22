Ministry directs Ogbuku to continue as NDDC boss

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has directed the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Dr Samuel Ogbuku to continue to oversee the affairs of the Commission until a new board is constituted by the President and Commander-in Chief of the Armed Forces.

This directive was contained in a letter dated June 21, 2023, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Dr Shuaib Belgore, and addressed to the NDDC Managing Director/CEO.

The Permanent Secretary stated; “Following the termination of the Boards of Federal Government Parastatals by the President on June 19, 2023, with the exception of Councils and Commissions listed in the Third Schedule, Part 1, Section 152 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I write to inform you of this directive.

“Consequently, you are to oversee the affairs of the NDDC until a new board is constituted by the President and Commander-in Chief of the Armed Forces. All official correspondences requiring the attention of the President should be routed through the office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, who will further liaise with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for necessary action.”

Dr Belgore further directed: “You are required to provide weekly report on your financial and procurement activities for onward transmission to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on Monday approved the dissolution of Boards of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Institutions and Government -Owned Companies.