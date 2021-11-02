MMPN felicitate with Sultan Saad Abubakar on his 15 years on the throne

The entire members of Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), has felicitated with its Grand Patron, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar CFR, mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on his ascension to the throne 15 years ago.

Quoting from Prof. Ishaq Akintola 15th year coronation lecture on this unique leader of Muslim Ummah in Nigeria, His Eminence “effectively falls into all three categories of greatness. As a prince of the highest traditional stool in Nigeria, he was born great. By rising with a dint of hardwork and discipline to become a Brigadier General in the Nigerian Army and by actualising his princehood to sit on the throne of his forefathers in the Sultanate, he achieved greatness.

Thereafter, by virtue of his twin role as the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) where he has to play the highly challenging role of leading more than 120 million Muslims, he has greatness thrust upon him”.

As the 20th Sultan of Sokoto, who was crowned on November 2, 2006, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, is an exemplary leader, a bridge builder, humble servant of Allah and an advocate of religious harmony in Nigeria.

His wonderful leadership role has earned him accolades both from Nigeria and abroad as the ‘people’s Sultan’ , youth and peace Ambassador.

First and foremost, his open door policy and active participation in programmes organised by Muslims all over the country has endeared him to millions of Muslims in the country.

The Sultan, for the first time in the history of. Sultanate in Nigeria, has created many interventions geared towards improved socio-economic cum spiritual welfare of Muslims and humanity in general.

It is our fervent prayer for the Sultan for Allah (SWT) to continue to elevate him, grant him longetivity of life to be able to serve the Ummah and preserve him for us in goodness.