Mohammed, Gani Fawehinmi’s first son, dies at 52

Mohammed, son of late Gani Fawehinmi, renowned human rights lawyer, is dead. Mohammed was aged 52.

According to family sources, Mohammed breathed his last on Wednesday. He was said to have been battling an undisclosed ailment.

He was born on February 21, 1969, had his primary education at Kotun Memorial School, Surulere, Lagos and attended secondary school at Federal Government College, Sokoto.

Mohammed, a graduate of business administration from the University of Lagos, also obtained a law degree from the University of Buckingham, England, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1998.

He has practised law for over 20 years.

Until his death, he was the head, Mohammed Fawehinmi Chambers; director, Nigerian Law Publications Limited; director, Books Industries Nigeria Limited, and director, Gani Fawehinmi Library and Gallery Limited.

Mohammed had an accident in 2003, which affected his spinal cord and confined him to a wheelchair.

In a 2018 interview, Mohammed had said he wouldn’t any woman to marry him on the basis of pity.

“I didn’t want anybody to marry me out of pity. Even though I always have females around me, it is not every woman that can stay with a person with disability of my kind,” he had said.