MTN lists today at NSE

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc said it has secured the requisite regulatory approval to list its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) today.

In a statement, the telco said it is “pleased to announce that it has received approval to list on the Premium Board of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). The listing is set to proceed on 16 May 2019 and will be done by way of an introductory listing.

“The listing by introduction means that the shares of existing MTN Nigeria shareholders will be listed without an additional public sale of shares. From this point, all MTN Nigeria shareholders will be free to trade their shares on the NSE. ”

Its CEO, Ferdi Moolman confirmed the approval and listing date.

He said: “It gives me great pleasure to confirm that the official listing via introduction of MTN’s shares on the NSE will take place on Thursday May 16.