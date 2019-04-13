Much-changed Barcelona draw at bottom club Huesca

Barcelona rested Lionel Messi, one of six first-team regulars to miss the game, with Tuesday’s Champions League game against Manchester United in mind.

Four players were handed their La Liga debuts for the runaway leaders in an uneventful game.

The closest either side came to scoring was when Malcom hit the post from a tight angle for Barca, who are nine points clear of Atletico Madrid.

Atletico beat Celta Vigo 2-0 later on Saturday, with Antoine Griezmann scoring the opener and then setting up Alvaro Morata for a second.

Captain Messi and Sergio Busquets were rested, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique were banned, Ivan Rakitic was ill and Sergi Roberto was injured.

Defenders Jean-Clair Todibo, Jeison Murillo and Moussa Wague and midfielder Riqui Puig all made their first league appearances for the La Liga champions.

Ousmane Dembele made his comeback after a month out with a hamstring injury, with Kevin-Prince Boateng making only his third Barca appearance.

Barca host United at the Nou Camp on Tuesday, having won last week’s quarter-final first leg 1-0 at Old Trafford thanks to a Luke Shaw own goal.